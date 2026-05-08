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    Future Retention Leaders Graduate at Fort Knox [Image 1 of 6]

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    Future Retention Leaders Graduate at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    A student in the 79V Army Reserve Career Counselor (ARCC) Course, stands at attention during a graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026.The graduation marks the completion of a course designed to train the next generation of career counselors for the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9673780
    VIRIN: 260418-A-EC023-1002
    Resolution: 4733x3999
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Future Retention Leaders Graduate at Fort Knox [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Retention Leaders Graduate at Fort Knox
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course
    Academic Achievement: 79V ARCC Graduation
    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training
    Army Staff Sergeant 1 Crum poses with family following awards ceremony
    79V Career Counselors Ready for the Field

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    Staff Sergeant
    military ceremony
    Army Service Uniform
    Crum
    U.S. Army
    service ribbons

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