A student in the 79V Army Reserve Career Counselor (ARCC) Course, stands at attention during a graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026.The graduation marks the completion of a course designed to train the next generation of career counselors for the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9673780
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-EC023-1002
|Resolution:
|4733x3999
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Retention Leaders Graduate at Fort Knox [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.