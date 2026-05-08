Future Retention Leaders Graduate at Fort Knox

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A student in the 79V Army Reserve Career Counselor (ARCC) Course, stands at attention during a graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026.The graduation marks the completion of a course designed to train the next generation of career counselors for the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)