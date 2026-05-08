U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course graduation at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026. The 79V MOS is critical for the retention and career progression of Soldiers across the force. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9673782
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-EC023-1004
|Resolution:
|5999x3999
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.