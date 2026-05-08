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    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course [Image 2 of 6]

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    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course graduation at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026. The 79V MOS is critical for the retention and career progression of Soldiers across the force. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9673782
    VIRIN: 260418-A-EC023-1004
    Resolution: 5999x3999
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    79V Career Counselors Ready for the Field

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    Staff Sergeant
    military ceremony
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    Army Service Uniform
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