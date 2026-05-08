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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course graduation at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026. The 79V MOS is critical for the retention and career progression of Soldiers across the force. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).