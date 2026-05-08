The 79V ARCC Course graduation held at Fort Knox, Ky. March 19, 2026. This course is trained on various Army Reserve systems and regulations to better assist Soldiers with their career goals. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9673787
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-EC023-1011
|Resolution:
|3823x3912
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Academic Achievement: 79V ARCC Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.