U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in the 79V ARCC Course graduation at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026. Following graduation, these Soldiers will return to their respective commands to facilitate retention efforts and provide transition assistance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9673801
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-EC023-1045
|Resolution:
|5046x3999
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79V Career Counselors Ready for the Field [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.