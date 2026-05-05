31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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Participants pose for a photo while running the final stretch in the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K on Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event was sponsored by U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa Command Chaplains to honor the lives of the four chaplains who sacrificed themselves for the lives of U.S. Army soldiers on Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)