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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 6 of 6]

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

    AVIANO, ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Participants pose for a photo while running the final stretch in the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K on Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event was sponsored by U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa Command Chaplains to honor the lives of the four chaplains who sacrificed themselves for the lives of U.S. Army soldiers on Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9671332
    VIRIN: 260430-F-TT513-1049
    Resolution: 7048x4901
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 6 of 6], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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    Aviano
    Aviano Air Base, 31st Fighter Wing, Spirit of the Four Chaplains, USAFE, AFAFRICA, 4K, Fitness

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