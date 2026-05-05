U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Medical Group pose for a photo at the Spirit of the Four Chaplains’ 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event encouraged unity, fitness and fun among service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:58
|Photo ID:
|9671326
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TT513-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5076
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.