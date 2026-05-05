31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Medical Group pose for a photo at the Spirit of the Four Chaplains’ 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event encouraged unity, fitness and fun among service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)