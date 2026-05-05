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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 2 of 6]

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

    ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Medical Group pose for a photo at the Spirit of the Four Chaplains’ 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event encouraged unity, fitness and fun among service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9671326
    VIRIN: 260430-F-TT513-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5076
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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    Aviano Air Base, 31st Fighter Wing, Spirit of the Four Chaplains, USAFE, AFAFRICA, 4K, Fitness

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