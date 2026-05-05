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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 4 of 6]

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

    ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Participants walk during the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2025. The event strengthened the community and boosted morale while remembering the four Chaplains who selflessly sacrificed their lives for U.S. Army Soldiers during World War II on Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9671330
    VIRIN: 260430-F-TT513-1019
    Resolution: 6985x5126
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 6 of 6], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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    4K
    AFAFRICA
    Fitness
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    31st Fighter Wing
    Spirit of the Four Chaplains

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