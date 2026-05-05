31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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Participants walk during the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2025. The event strengthened the community and boosted morale while remembering the four Chaplains who selflessly sacrificed their lives for U.S. Army Soldiers during World War II on Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)