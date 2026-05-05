Participants walk during the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2025. The event strengthened the community and boosted morale while remembering the four Chaplains who selflessly sacrificed their lives for U.S. Army Soldiers during World War II on Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:58
|Photo ID:
|9671330
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-TT513-1019
|Resolution:
|6985x5126
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 6 of 6], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.