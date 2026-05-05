31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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Participants pose while running the Spirit of the Four Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2025. The 4K was held to honor the four U.S. Army chaplains who demonstrated the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives to save fellow Soldiers during World War II on Feb. 3, 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)