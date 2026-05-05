31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant runs the final stretch during the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event boosted morale and strengthened community bonds in remembrance of the chaplains who sacrificed their lives for U.S. Army Soldiers during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)