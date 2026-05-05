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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 1 of 6]

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

    ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Participants sign in for the Spirit of the Four Chaplains’ 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa Command Chaplains sponsored the 4k run to boost morale and strengthen community bonds in remembrance of the chaplains who sacrificed their lives for U.S. Army Soldiers during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9671324
    VIRIN: 260430-F-TT513-1004
    Resolution: 7308x5268
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K
    31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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