31 FW Strengthens community during Spirit of the Chaplains 4K

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Participants sign in for the Spirit of the Four Chaplains’ 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa Command Chaplains sponsored the 4k run to boost morale and strengthen community bonds in remembrance of the chaplains who sacrificed their lives for U.S. Army Soldiers during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)