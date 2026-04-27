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    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers [Image 7 of 10]

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    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Chuck Kennedy 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Historical Collections Manager Alan Hawk (left) displays a selection of blood filtration devices before the lecture, “The Body’s Keepers: A Social History of Kidney Failure and Its Treatments,” by Paul Kimmel, MD, clinical professor of medicine emeritus at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 3, 2026.
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine photo by Chuck Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:05
    Photo ID: 9666572
    VIRIN: 260503-O-BU015-8517
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers [Image 10 of 10], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers

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