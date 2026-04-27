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    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers [Image 6 of 10]

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    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Chuck Kennedy 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Paul Kimmel, MD, clinical professor of medicine emeritus at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., discusses the history of kidney failure, dialysis, and transplantation during a lecture at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 3, 2026. He explains how the development of treatments, technologies, and medical practices that have advanced the care of patients suffering from debilitating kidney disease and highlights ongoing challenges that remain while discussing his book “The Body's Keepers: A Social History of Kidney Failure and Its Treatments,”
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine photo by Chuck Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9666562
    VIRIN: 260503-O-BU015-6656
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers [Image 10 of 10], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers
    May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers

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