May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers

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Paul Kimmel, MD, clinical professor of medicine emeritus at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., discusses the history of kidney failure, dialysis, and transplantation during a lecture at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 3, 2026. He explains how the development of treatments, technologies, and medical practices that have advanced the care of patients suffering from debilitating kidney disease and highlights ongoing challenges that remain while discussing his book “The Body's Keepers: A Social History of Kidney Failure and Its Treatments,”

(National Museum of Health and Medicine photo by Chuck Kennedy)