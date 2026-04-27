May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers

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Historical Collections Manager Alan Hawk (right) displays a selection of blood filtration devices before the lecture, “The Body’s Keepers: A Social History of Kidney Failure and Its Treatments,” by Paul Kimmel, MD, clinical professor of medicine emeritus at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 3, 2026.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine photo by Chuck Kennedy)