The National Museum of Health and Medicine’s Public Programs Manager Andrea Schierkolk introduces Paul Kimmel, MD, clinical professor of medicine emeritus at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., before his lecture, “The Body's Keepers: A Social History of Kidney Failure and Its Treatments,” at the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 3, 2026.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine photo by Chuck Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9666587
|VIRIN:
|260503-O-BU015-9888
|Resolution:
|4000x2668
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers [Image 10 of 10], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.