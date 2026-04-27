May 2026 Lecture: The Body’s Keepers

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The National Museum of Health and Medicine’s Public Programs Manager Andrea Schierkolk introduces Paul Kimmel, MD, clinical professor of medicine emeritus at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., before his lecture, “The Body's Keepers: A Social History of Kidney Failure and Its Treatments,” at the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 3, 2026.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine photo by Chuck Kennedy)