Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, engaged with representatives of various project partners and contractors at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Herold briefed the District's wide-ranging mission and spoke about upcoming contracting opportunities across Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9664554
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-FI918-3592
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany [Image 13 of 13], by Stephanie Logue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.