Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany

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Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, engaged with representatives of various project partners and contractors at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Herold briefed the District's wide-ranging mission and spoke about upcoming contracting opportunities across Europe and Africa.