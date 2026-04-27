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    Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany [Image 8 of 13]

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    Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany

    GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, engaged with representatives of various project partners and contractors at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Herold briefed the District's wide-ranging mission and spoke about upcoming contracting opportunities across Europe and Africa.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:09
    Photo ID: 9664554
    VIRIN: 260415-A-FI918-3592
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany [Image 13 of 13], by Stephanie Logue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany
    Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany
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