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    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany [Image 11 of 13]

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    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany

    GERMANY

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Mario Fuquene, Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center area engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, leads Honorable Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs, on a tour of the ROBMC construction project in Germany April 20. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. Once complete, the new hospital will replace the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base's 86th Medical Group Clinic. The new hospital will ensure continued U.S. readiness for rapid trauma care for warfighters in future contingencies while also providing warfighters and their families with modern, world-class healthcare facilities they deserve for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:09
    Photo ID: 9664536
    VIRIN: 260420-A-QM295-1019
    Resolution: 5399x3604
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany [Image 13 of 13], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany

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