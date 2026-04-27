Ongoing construction is visible at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium March 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is working closely with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux to modernize the base where prepositioned stocks are stored and maintained. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9664531
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-WZ074-1018
|Resolution:
|5320x3551
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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