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Ongoing construction is visible at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium March 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is working closely with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux to modernize the base where prepositioned stocks are stored and maintained. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)