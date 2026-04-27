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    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium [Image 4 of 13]

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    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium

    GERMANY

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Construction Control Representative Marco Fleming checks progress on utility upgrades being built at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium March 9, 2026. Europe District is working closely with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux to modernize the base where prepositioned stocks are stored and maintained. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:09
    Photo ID: 9664528
    VIRIN: 260309-A-WZ074-1015
    Resolution: 5295x3535
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium [Image 13 of 13], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium
    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium
    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium
    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium
    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium
    Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium
    Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany
    Lt. Col. Chris Herold, Deputy Commander for support to Ukraine for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District at the International Stability Operations Association’s Third Annual Europe Industry Days event April 14 in Wiesbaden, Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany
    Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany

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