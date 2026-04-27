Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany

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Representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, including Nathan Fox, chief of the ROBMC Integrated Program Office, Justin Wetherwax, deputy district engineer, and Col. Daniel Kent, Europe District commander, along with Defense Health Agency and German construction partner representatives meet with Honorable Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs, at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany April 20. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. Once complete, the new hospital will replace the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base's 86th Medical Group Clinic. The new hospital will ensure continued U.S. readiness for rapid trauma care for warfighters in future contingencies while also providing warfighters and their families with modern, world-class healthcare facilities they deserve for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)