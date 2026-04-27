Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Honorable Keith Bass visits Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany

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Honorable Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs, tours the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center construction project in Germany April 20. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. Once complete, the new hospital will replace the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base's 86th Medical Group Clinic. The new hospital will ensure continued U.S. readiness for rapid trauma care for warfighters in future contingencies while also providing warfighters and their families with modern, world-class healthcare facilities they deserve for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)