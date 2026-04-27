Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, advance in a
file formation across challenging terrain toward their next objective during Exercise
Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding
annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that
represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and
demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.
Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:46
|Photo ID:
|9664347
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-KA877-5200
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.