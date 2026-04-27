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    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire [Image 2 of 8]

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    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire

    PHILIPPINES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, advance in a
    file formation across challenging terrain toward their next objective during Exercise
    Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding
    annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that
    represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and
    demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.
    Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 22:46
    Photo ID: 9664347
    VIRIN: 260413-A-KA877-5200
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire

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    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    25th ID
    interoperability
    Balikatan 2026

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