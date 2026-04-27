Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire

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A U.S. Soldier with 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion, 25th

Infantry Division, and a Philippine Army soldier with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry

Division, discuss a battle plan following their initial engagement during a live-fire exercise

as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines

and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable

combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)