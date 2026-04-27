A U.S. Soldier with 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion, 25th
Infantry Division, and a Philippine Army soldier with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry
Division, discuss a battle plan following their initial engagement during a live-fire exercise
as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026.
Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines
and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable
combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:46
|Photo ID:
|9664338
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-KA877-7593
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.