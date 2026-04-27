Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, receive a
safety brief before a live-fire exercise, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay,
Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the
Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our
alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to
regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:46
|Photo ID:
|9664340
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-KA877-8201
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.