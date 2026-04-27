U.S. Soldiers with 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion, 25th
Infantry Division; and Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry
Division, engage targets during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort
Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise
between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength
of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment
to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:46
|Photo ID:
|9664342
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-KA877-2133
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.