Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire

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U.S. Soldiers with 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion, 25th

Infantry Division; and Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry

Division, engage targets during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort

Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise

between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength

of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment

to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)