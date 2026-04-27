Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, engage
targets and provide suppressive fire during a live-fire exercise, while a U.S. Soldier with
25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion, 25th Infantry Division,
reloads during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Fort Magsaysay,
Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the
Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our
alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to
regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:46
|Photo ID:
|9664345
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-KA877-7063
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.