Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire

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Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, engage

targets and provide suppressive fire during a live-fire exercise, while a U.S. Soldier with

25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion, 25th Infantry Division,

reloads during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Fort Magsaysay,

Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the

Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our

alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to

regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)