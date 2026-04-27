Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab, Philippine Army Live Fire

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U.S. Soldiers, with 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion, 25th

Infantry Division; and Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry

Division, engage designated targets during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan

2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 14, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual

exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the

strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our

commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher

Moorehead)