Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition

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SFC Roberto Santiagovillaran is recognized as the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year during an award ceremony at Joint Base Myer VA, April 17, 2026. The winner was selected from a pool of the most elite counselors representing major Army commands. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).