(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    SFC Roberto Santiagovillaran is recognized as the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year during an award ceremony at Joint Base Myer VA, April 17, 2026. The winner was selected from a pool of the most elite counselors representing major Army commands. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9664145
    VIRIN: 260517-A-EC023-1022
    Resolution: 4838x3297
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Wears CCOY Career Counselor Competition T-Shirt During Nighttime Event
    Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment
    Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Fort Knox (KY)
    HQDA
    ARCG HHC
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    Fort Myer (Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery