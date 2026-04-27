Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced

SFC Roberto Santiagovillaran is recognized as the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year during an award ceremony at Joint Base Myer VA, April 17, 2026. The winner was selected from a pool of the most elite counselors representing major Army commands. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9664143
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-EC023-1017
|Resolution:
|5508x3999
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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