U.S. Army Career Counselors complete The Board during the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year competition in Washington D.C April 14, 2026. Counselors are evaluated on their expert knowledge of Army retention policies and career development. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9664141
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-EC023-1011
|Resolution:
|4012x3558
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.