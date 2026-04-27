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    Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition [Image 3 of 6]

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    Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Career Counselors complete The Board during the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year competition in Washington D.C April 14, 2026. Counselors are evaluated on their expert knowledge of Army retention policies and career development. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9664141
    VIRIN: 260514-A-EC023-1011
    Resolution: 4012x3558
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment
    Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition

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    TAGS

    dress blues
    Staff Sergeant
    Army Service Uniform
    U.S. Army
    service ribbons
    military medals

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