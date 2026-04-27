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    Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment [Image 2 of 6]

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    Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Career Counselors from across the force compete in the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year competition at Fort Belvoir Va April 16, 2026. The multi-day event tests the physical and mental endurance, technical proficiency, and board appearance of the Army's top career counselors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9664132
    VIRIN: 260512-A-EC023-1003
    Resolution: 5999x2971
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment
    Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition

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    TAGS

    PT uniform
    military fitness
    athletic track
    U.S. Army
    group photo
    physical training

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