U.S. Army Career Counselors from across the force compete in the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year competition at Fort Belvoir Va April 16, 2026. The multi-day event tests the physical and mental endurance, technical proficiency, and board appearance of the Army's top career counselors.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9664132
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-EC023-1003
|Resolution:
|5999x2971
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.