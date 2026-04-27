Soldier Wears CCOY Career Counselor Competition T-Shirt During Nighttime Event

High-intensity interval training during the physical assessment phase of the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year competition at Fort Belvoir VA, April 12, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9664135
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-EC023-1002
|Resolution:
|4982x3999
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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