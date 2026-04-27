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    Soldier Wears CCOY Career Counselor Competition T-Shirt During Nighttime Event [Image 1 of 6]

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    Soldier Wears CCOY Career Counselor Competition T-Shirt During Nighttime Event

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    High-intensity interval training during the physical assessment phase of the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year competition at Fort Belvoir VA, April 12, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9664135
    VIRIN: 260512-A-EC023-1002
    Resolution: 4982x3999
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier Wears CCOY Career Counselor Competition T-Shirt During Nighttime Event [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    career counselor
    military fitness
    Army competition
    CCOY
    U.S. Army
    Career Counselor of the Year

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