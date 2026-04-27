(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    SFC Roberto Santiagovillaran is recognized as the Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year during an award ceremony at Joint Base Myer VA, April 17, 2026. The winner was selected from a pool of the most elite counselors representing major Army commands. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9664142
    VIRIN: 260517-A-EC023-1010
    Resolution: 5621x2926
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Wears CCOY Career Counselor Competition T-Shirt During Nighttime Event
    Career Counselors Compete in Fitness Assessment
    Soldiers Push Through Secretary of the Army Competition
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Announced
    Secretary of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sergeant major
    Army competition
    U.S. Army
    noncommissioned officer
    award ceremony
    Career Counselor of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery