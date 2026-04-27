2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

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Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment execute a simulated fire mission, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The training validates the unit’s ability to deliver timely, accurate fire support to maneuver forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)