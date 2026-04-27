2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Robert Hershberger, cannon crewmember assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, operates an M777A2 howitzer during training, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Individual proficiency contributes to the unit’s overall lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)