Sgt. Robert Hershberger, cannon crewmember assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, operates an M777A2 howitzer during training, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Individual proficiency contributes to the unit’s overall lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9664097
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-LV856-1459
|Resolution:
|7640x5457
|Size:
|13.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.