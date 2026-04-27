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    2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 16 of 20]

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    2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment offload from a CH-47 Chinook during an air assault mission, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Efficient offload procedures enable units to quickly establish combat readiness on the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9664094
    VIRIN: 260414-A-LV856-1399
    Resolution: 7719x4740
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CH-47 Chinook
    military exercise
    soldiers
    helicopter
    U.S. Army
    air assault

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