2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

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Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment offload from a CH-47 Chinook during an air assault mission, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Efficient offload procedures enable units to quickly establish combat readiness on the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)