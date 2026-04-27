2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

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1st Lt. Jason Geary, platoon leader assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, pulls security during an air assault mission, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Leaders maintain accountability and security to ensure mission success in dynamic environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)