1st Lt. Jason Geary, platoon leader assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, pulls security during an air assault mission, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Leaders maintain accountability and security to ensure mission success in dynamic environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9664095
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-LV856-1418
|Resolution:
|8130x5081
|Size:
|14.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.