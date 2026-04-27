2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

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Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment sit inside a CH-47 Chinook during an air assault mission, April 14, 2026. In-flight operations prepare Soldiers to deploy rapidly and transition into mission execution upon landing. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)