Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment sit inside a CH-47 Chinook during an air assault mission, April 14, 2026. In-flight operations prepare Soldiers to deploy rapidly and transition into mission execution upon landing. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9664093
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-LV856-1386
|Resolution:
|7935x5293
|Size:
|15.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.