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    2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 18 of 20]

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    2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment remove straps and rigging used during a sling load operation, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Post-mission procedures ensure equipment is recovered and prepared for follow-on operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9664096
    VIRIN: 260414-A-LV856-1442
    Resolution: 8028x4516
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    artillery training
    155mm howitzer
    U.S. Army
    field artillery
    M777 howitzer
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