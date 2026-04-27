2-77FAR Air Assault Mission

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Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment remove straps and rigging used during a sling load operation, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Post-mission procedures ensure equipment is recovered and prepared for follow-on operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)