Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment remove straps and rigging used during a sling load operation, April 14, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Post-mission procedures ensure equipment is recovered and prepared for follow-on operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9664096
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-LV856-1442
|Resolution:
|8028x4516
|Size:
|12.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-77FAR Air Assault Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.