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    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 2 of 6]

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    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Two officers move through a training scenario during a five day, multi state event at Red River Army Depot led by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 17:33
    Photo ID: 9664062
    VIRIN: 260406-O-EU550-1008
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
    Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers

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    Red River Army Depot
    Law enforcement

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