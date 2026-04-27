Two officers move through a training scenario during a five day, multi state event at Red River Army Depot led by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9664062
|VIRIN:
|260406-O-EU550-1008
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
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