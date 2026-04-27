More than 100 officers took part in a five day, multi state training event at Red River Army Depot, conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in coordination with depot personnel. Pictured center is Bowie County District Attorney Kelley Crisp who showcased her support of the training.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9664060
|VIRIN:
|260408-O-EU550-6612
|Resolution:
|1520x689
|Size:
|537.3 KB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
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