Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 17:33 Photo ID: 9664053 VIRIN: 260423-O-EU550-7830 Resolution: 848x1131 Size: 194.98 KB Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US

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This work, Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.