Officers from multiple agencies train inside a local school under Operation LION, which brings together regional partners to strengthen school safety readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9664053
|VIRIN:
|260423-O-EU550-7830
|Resolution:
|848x1131
|Size:
|194.98 KB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
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