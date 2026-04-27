Participants in Operation LION/Stop the Bleed Training evacuate an injured role player during a rescue drill designed to mirror real world school emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9664054
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-EU550-9767
|Resolution:
|848x1131
|Size:
|198.16 KB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
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