Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 17:33 Photo ID: 9664058 VIRIN: 260325-O-EU550-9411 Resolution: 2292x1600 Size: 1.05 MB Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US

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This work, Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.