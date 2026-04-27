Red River Police Chief Carlos Welch, Red River Police Operations and Training Sgt. CJ Yi, Region 8 School Safety Coordinator Lee Gill and RRAD Commander Col. Denis J. Fajardo gather in recognition of Operation LION, the regional training program that brings agencies together to strengthen school safety.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9664058
|VIRIN:
|260325-O-EU550-9411
|Resolution:
|2292x1600
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
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