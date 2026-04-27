Participants run through Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at Red River Army Depot, a key component of the multiagency push to improve officer readiness and training.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9664057
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-EU550-8834
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers [Image 6 of 6], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red River training program expands to 38 agencies, over 500 officers
No keywords found.