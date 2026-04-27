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Mr. Kim Mun Ok, Foreigners Taekwondo Cultural Association president, delivers opening remarks during the 5th Annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Children Friendship Taekwondo Exhibition Festival at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. This festival aims to provide a meaningful platform where Korean and American children, along with their families, come together through Taekwondo to promote physical fitness, harmony, mutual understanding, and friendship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)