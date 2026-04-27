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    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival [Image 6 of 10]

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    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware  

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Soldier spars with a teammate during the 5th Annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. The event offers service members stationed in Korea and their families the opportunity to learn about and experience Korean culture firsthand, thereby strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance through cultural exchange and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9661747
    VIRIN: 260502-F-NZ346-1587
    Resolution: 4894x2753
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival

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    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51st Fighter Wing, Fight Tonight, Osan Air Base

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