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Participants of the 5th Annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival gather in the base gym at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. The festival aims to provide a meaningful platform where U.S. and ROK service members and families come together through taekwondo to promote physical fitness, harmony, mutual understanding, and friendship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)