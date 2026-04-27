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    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival [Image 1 of 10]

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    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware  

    51st Fighter Wing

    Participants of the 5th Annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival gather in the base gym at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. The festival aims to provide a meaningful platform where U.S. and ROK service members and families come together through taekwondo to promote physical fitness, harmony, mutual understanding, and friendship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9661739
    VIRIN: 260502-F-NZ346-1002
    Resolution: 6020x3386
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival
    5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children &amp; Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival

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    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51st Fighter Wing, Fight Tonight, Osan Air Base

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