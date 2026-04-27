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Osan Air Base senior leaders and the Foreigners Taekwondo Cultural Association stand for the playing of Republic of Korea and U.S. national anthems during the 5th Annual ROK-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. The event offers service members stationed in Korea and their families the opportunity to learn about and experience Korean culture firsthand, thereby strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance through cultural exchange and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)