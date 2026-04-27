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A U.S. Soldier competes in the hand blade pine board breaking event during the 5th Annual Republic of Korea-U.S. Friendship Children & Family Taekwondo Exhibition Festival at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 2, 2026. The event offers service members stationed in Korea and their families the opportunity to learn about and experience Korean culture firsthand, thereby strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance through cultural exchange and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)